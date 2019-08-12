Kendall Jenner admired figure in the denim suit

The supermodel at a dinner with the family.

Кендалл Дженнер восхитила фигурой в джинсовом костюме

But what about the evening outs when I want to look sexy, but at the same time not to experience discomfort.

Take the example of supermodel Kendall Jenner star appeared at dinner in Malibu in a set of tight denim is two different shades, perfect for cool nights.

Your way Jenner added a white crop top, black ankle boots and a Louis Vuitton handbag in the style of the 90s.

