Kendall Jenner admired the perfect figure in a latex bodysuit

American supermodel and “angel” Victoria’s Secret Kendall Jenner has stirred up the network candid shots in a latex bodysuit. Selfie photo in the mirror, the star published in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Newspaper.

Kendall appeared in the frame in a latex outfit, with bright make-up and collected hair. On one photo of a celebrity posing with a large black Doberman.

“Me and my twin”, signed a series of photographs of Jenner.

Followers were delighted with the new pictures, supermodels.

“Are you even real?”, “lucky dog”, “too hot”, “gorgeous figure”.

