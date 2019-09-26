Kendall Jenner admired the perfect figure in a latex bodysuit
September 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American supermodel and “angel” Victoria’s Secret Kendall Jenner has stirred up the network candid shots in a latex bodysuit. Selfie photo in the mirror, the star published in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Newspaper.
Kendall appeared in the frame in a latex outfit, with bright make-up and collected hair. On one photo of a celebrity posing with a large black Doberman.
“Me and my twin”, signed a series of photographs of Jenner.
Followers were delighted with the new pictures, supermodels.
“Are you even real?”, “lucky dog”, “too hot”, “gorgeous figure”.