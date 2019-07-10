Kendall Jenner boasted seductive forms
Kendall Jenner is the only sister in the famous family that built a career in the fashion world. It was repeatedly recognized as a model year versions of the various publications. In 2016, she received this title from the influential portal Models.com. In 2017, the year Jenner was named “fashion icon of the decade”. By the way, the girl in one of the interviews admitted that they themselves are not considered. In her opinion, to real icons like Audrey Hepburn and grace Kelly her away. However, this modesty did not prevent her from receiving another coveted title for each model. Kendall easily bypassed as a recognized activist of the catwalk like Gisele bündchen and new rivals in the face of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and became the highest paid model in the world by Forbes magazine.
But despite the professional relevance, Kendall is not so often pleases its subscribers with new personnel. So every new post followers are waiting with trepidation. And she tries at least occasionally to show not only a successful project or a social outlet, but also life. A few hours ago, the supermodel showed a series of photos from the rest. She went on a sea voyage in the company of a friend. The first frame shows Kendall sitting on the stern with their backs to the camera and enjoying the sunset. Luxurious colors of the sky, the shimmering water, her hair waving in the wind… the Picture was romantic and filled with a light summer atmosphere. But the second came out as “hot”. Kendall’s in the sun, lifting the skirt and showing off slim hips, flat belly and a swimsuit in silver paillettes, casting a bright glare.
Of course, such a position could not remain without many admiring comments. The Kendall did not disclose the place of their stay without becoming to sign a photo.