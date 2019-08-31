Kendall Jenner brought African Americans into a rage pigtails
Supermodel of the family the Jenner-Kardashian caused an uproar among African Americans, and all because of the hair: haters believe that the star had no right to infringe on their culture.
The arguments of African Americans are that, first, they braid these braids, to keep hair and hair. Secondly, on white, these braids look ridiculous. And third, they are annoyed that Kendall learned nothing after the failures of the sisters.
In 2018 in the same situation got Kim Kardashian: after the star posted a photo with braided pigtails, she also barrage of criticism.
Fortunately, not all commentators wish Kendall “hair fell out”, there are more peace-loving members, that offer not take splicing of pigtails as an attempt of cultural appropriation.
Something tells us that Kendall Jenner still won’t apologize for your beauty solution.