Kendall Jenner flashed a graceful figure
She showed up in the frame in an unusual way during a vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.
World-known stars are more likely to choose the island of Mykonos for summer vacation. For example, the other day in the same place with your new boyfriend lit up the ex-angel Victoria’s Secret adriana Lima, and today, July 10, in the lenses of the paparazzi caught Kendall Jenner.
23-year-old the most expensive model in the world has stunned the world with new boyfriend, however, was a perfect way to relax. I should add that in a similar outfit Kendall Jenner has not yet appeared before the public.
She was wearing a short brown top with thin straps, by which she was able to boast of a flat tummy. However, the greatest attention was attracted by the skirt, the length of which reached his heels. The style of the “bottom” was like a Gypsy outfit, but the colors reminded that the model is resting in Greece and surely could be a goddess of the 21st century, because even on vacation it looks like she is on the podium.