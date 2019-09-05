Kendall Jenner has pleased fans brave the Topless (photo)
The younger sister of Kim Kardashian, the 23-year-old Kendall Jenner, has pleased his fans by posting on Instagram a candid shot. On a black and white photo the most highly paid model in the world posing Topless to spread out in the grass blanket. From clothes to model only the white jeans of her own design. And bare chest she covers his hands.
The photo was taken as part of a promotional photo shoot for clothing brand Kendall + Kylie, Kendall created together with his 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world.
Wearing white after Labor Day like Shop all new fall styles today through the link in our bio @macys #kendallandkylie
