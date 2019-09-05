Kendall Jenner in a revealing shoot for Shoe brand Stuart Weitzman
Kendall Jenner became the face of the provocative new shoot for Shoe brand Stuart Weitzman. The girl starred in a black bodysuit with a high cut on the hips and on the chest, and an elegant suede boots on a stable heel. Added image styling with slicked-down hair and released locks, and makeup in colours nadovich.
In the promotional video well-known beauty with two girls dancing and taking acrobatic positions. In the photo she also revealed a very unusual angles. Kendall posing on his knees and stretched out his leg or standing on the blades, as in yoga. Thus, apparently, the creators wanted to demonstrate unconditional comfort shoes in any circumstances. At the same time they were able to show perfect body the highest paid models of the world: her endlessly long, slender legs, chiseled arms, a thin waist and curvy chest.
“Those legs!”, “It’s just perfect”, “These legs are the longest of all that I saw…!”, “Wow,” – such comments continue to pour in for the star. The photo, which she published, incidentally, has already received over a million likes. By the way, although Kendall is not so active like the other sisters, an army of followers on her microblog continues to grow steadily. Now their number already has about 115 million.
As you know, Kendall can be seen frequently provocative campaigns. The figure of a girl and her innate sexuality is an endless source of inspiration for the masters of beauty and fashion business. She’s also not averse to show off their forms, delighting fans of the sexy selfie. For example, recently she starred with her older sister Kim Kardashian. Frame published Kim, signing that in the endless travels misses his sisters.