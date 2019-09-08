Kendall Jenner is afraid of meeting brad pitt
For fans of American supermodel Kendall Jenner was a surprise to her confession that she loves redness of the cheeks 55-year-old Hollywood actor brad pitt.
Recently, former husband of Angelina Jolie attended a Sunday service in the Church, where he performed with Kanye West, which is already 4 years married to older sister Kendall, Kim Kardashian, writes the Chronicle.info with reference on Lux FM.
Upon learning that her idol will be in the same place where she and 23-year-old model decided to skip an important event because I was very nervous. She told the TV show “The Tonight Show”.
He was there a few times, but this was the first time we came to Church at the same time, so I went out very early. He is so like me that I just couldn’t control himself, – the girl admitted.
Kendall added that pitt loved so much, even afraid to meet him in person. She also noted that the actor becomes even more attractive.