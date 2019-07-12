Kendall Jenner is resting with her friends-models in Greece
The Greek island of Mykonos — one of the favorite places of rest of the stars in the southern part of Europe. This summer has already been there, Svetlana Loboda, Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities, and now to the number of tourists joined the stars of the podium. 23-year-old Kendall Jenner spends holidays on Mykonos in the company of other models.
Shanina Shayk, Cindy Bruna and Riley Montand rest with her. Paparazzi photographed the girls on the yacht, where with them was a couple of guys. They all swam, dived from the deck and took pictures of each other on the phone and having a good time.
In the past fashion season sister Kim Kardashian did not miss any major social event and was named the highest paid model according to Forbes. Very soon will begin a new season, and while his future stars enjoying free time.