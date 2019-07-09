Kendall Jenner on a motorcycle opened a bottle kicking: impressive trick (video)
23-year-old Kendall Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian participated in the popular “bottle” challenge, going outside the box to perform the trick.
It all happened on the Greek island of Mykonos, where the girl is on vacation with his family and friends.
To perform the trick Kendall sat on the jet ski, drove to the bottle and opened it with his foot. On video it is visible that the star wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
The day the movie has collected over 23 million views.
The execution of the stunt delighted the sisters Jenner they admired the courage and talent “little brother”.
“It’s so good,” wrote Kim. “That’s my girl,” commented Chloe. “Kenny, it’s just cool,” praised the act of the daughter Kris Jenner.
The trick Jenner has delighted her fans in Instagram.
“I think it is possible to finish challenge”, “It’s very impressive!” — they wrote. Some fans laughed at the action of a star and advised her to find dumped in the ocean cover.
“Kendall, the ocean is quite plastic. You should find this cover and remove it from the bottom, “he advised them.
As previously reported “FACTS” in social networks grows new flashmob #BottleCapChallenge. It is that you need a kick from one turn to Unscrew the cap from the bottle. Ideally with a slow effect and so the bottle remained stationary. Despite its apparent simplicity, the trick requires good preparation and coordination. The first time it was an internal flashmob MMA fighters. It launched the fighter from Kazakhstan Karen Pashikyan, who passed the baton to Jason Statham and Conor McGregor. But after videos of Statham in Instagram garnered nearly ten million views, and the comments under the post members began to share his version of the stunt, the initiative was picked up by other users.
