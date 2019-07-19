Kendall Jenner showed absolutely bare body (photos)
23-year-old sister Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner decided to pose for the famous Duo of fashion photographers the to MERT Alas and Marcus Piggott.
The reason for this was the fact that the celebrity has developed with photographers trust and friendships.
It is for this reason that sister Kim Kardashian is ready with the masters on any shooting.
More: Kendall they entrusted their pictures in the Nude.
Two shots from this shoot, MERT alas shared in his Instagram.
Users were highly appreciated the work of the masters: photo scored from fifty to a hundred thousand “likes” and approving comments on the Network.
Recall that at the end of last year, Kendall along with MERT and Marcus made fun of over the press and fans. Photographers pretended to be a secret admirer of a model and wrote her a love letter, which she published in social networks, hiding the identity of the author of the message. Some time later, when the network got tired of guessing who is secretly in love with Jenner, she announced that she received a letter from the photographers Alas & Piggott.
As we know, Kendall Jenner was the highest paid model in the world.Such it for two consecutive years, recognizes the American magazine Forbes. From June 2017 to June 2018 23-year-old beauty earned $ 22.5 million. A large part of this sum has brought her contracts with Estee Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein. In April of this year to the list of famous brands, products which have agreed to advertise miss Jenner, have made the legendary jewellery house Tiffany. She also has over a hundred million followers on Instagram.
3-year-old Kendall Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian participated in the popular “bottle” challenge, going outside the box to perform the trick. It all happened on the Greek island of Mykonos, where the highest paid model in the world is on vacation with his family and friends. Call Kendall took from his girlfriends Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin. To perform a stunt Jenner in a bright bikini sat on the jet ski, drove to the bottle and opened it with his foot. On video it is visible that the star wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The day the movie has collected over 23 million views.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter