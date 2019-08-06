Kendall Jenner showed his mom in yellow bikini
Now I know where the representatives of the family Kardashian-Jenner is so beautiful.
The main American TV family the Kardashian-Jenner continues to attract the attention of the public and the media. Recently the Network discussed the desire of the transgender Kathleen Jenner becoming a mother, but today the attention has switched to the 63-year-old Chris.
And the reason was the stock photo Chris, which published in Instagram of her daughter Kendall. The picture shows a large mom posing in a bathing suit, and her figure is amazing!
“Mom after four generations”, — has signed a snapshot Kendall.
Apparently, the woman in the frame has more than 30, as the first child, Chris gave birth at the age of 24. By the way, Chris was already a fashionista. Businesswoman posing in a stylish bright yellow swimsuit. And now the head of the family looks great. By the way, Chris, have six children Kourtney, Kim, Chloe, Robert, Kendall and Kylie.
In addition, Jenner has managed to acquire grandchildren — of businesswoman 10! However, the star’s grandmother is not one of those who would knit socks and make jam. Together with their daughters Chris attends social events and even photoshoots for magazines. Just recently, together with his younger daughter and the granddaughter she appeared on the cover of Vogue.