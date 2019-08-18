Kendall Jenner showed how to start the day

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Neon crop top and Cycling shorts — the best motivation for physical activity.

Kendall Jenner spent the morning environment along with friends: they went to Hiking with dogs. 23-year-old model chose a sporty look with brilliant detail — all from the collection of adidas, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Кендалл Дженнер показала, как начинает свой день

Kendall was wearing Cycling shorts, the main thing this season — halter top and neon colors. On top she prudently threw a sweatshirt. Black sneakers with bright accents complements the image.

Kendall chose to stay without makeup, and her hair gathered in a ponytail. In a comfortable and spectacular outfit star had fun with the dogs.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.