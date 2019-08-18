Kendall Jenner showed how to start the day
August 18, 2019
Neon crop top and Cycling shorts — the best motivation for physical activity.
Kendall Jenner spent the morning environment along with friends: they went to Hiking with dogs. 23-year-old model chose a sporty look with brilliant detail — all from the collection of adidas, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Kendall was wearing Cycling shorts, the main thing this season — halter top and neon colors. On top she prudently threw a sweatshirt. Black sneakers with bright accents complements the image.
Kendall chose to stay without makeup, and her hair gathered in a ponytail. In a comfortable and spectacular outfit star had fun with the dogs.
