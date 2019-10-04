Kendall Jenner starred in a candid photoshoot for Reserved
Kendall Jenner became the face of Polish brand Reserved. For the promotional campaign of the new collection #CiaoKendall was shot a short film, where 23-year-old beauty tried on the images of cult Italian films and other characters. Directed mini-film by Gordon Von Steiner. In a few minutes, Kendall manages to be luxurious film star, aristocrat, a rebel, and even sea siren, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
In most frames the Kendall somehow manages to be not only acting talent but also her perfect body. A photo of dresses from the line, Jenner demonstrated followers, having collected a lot of compliments and positive feedback. She shines in a red mini dress with a seductive neckline and bright lips, colorful blouse and bikini, the video the girl tried on a long black skirt and bare Breasts covered with hands. No less impressive it looks with a different color hair and hairstyles.
“What do you remember?”, “Find out who you really are. Dress accordingly. Repeat every day”, “When you write to someone “ciao” and he doesn’t respond,” added the flattering photo fun captions.
We must admit: Kendall looks like a real actress and master of disguise. Well, the highest paid model in the world proved once again that his title (and fees) received are not in vain.