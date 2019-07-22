Kendall Jenner starred in a candid photoshoot

“Naked” photo shoot celebrities always of particular concern to the public. Thus, recently, the network appeared the cover of the French glossy, which is decorated with a fully Nude model Laetitia Casta. And this time another celebrity has decided to undress in a new photo shoot.

Кендалл Дженнер снялась в откровенной фотосессии

23-year-old Kendall Jenner took part in the photography photographers MERTa Alas and Marcus Piggott. A few photos of the star shared on his Instagram. And it is worth noting, the pictures will appear quite juicy. In the photo one of the sisters family Kardashian posing completely naked, showing off in all its glory its luxurious figure.

