Kendall Jenner starred in spicy photo shoot for Australian brand
23-year-old Kendall Jenner might harm his reputation with statements that selects only a limited number of shows in which you may participate, but photography is clearly tire model not as the podium.
Recently was presented the new Longchamp campaign with Kendall, and now in the network appeared the shooting for the Australian brand Created. Brand specializiruetsya on denim and things in casual style like t-shirts and hoodies.
Jenner and she appreciates a relaxed style, so happily agreed to collaborate with the brand.
I’ve always liked things from Created and I was so excited when they approached me with a proposal for photography
— shared Kendall.
The model became the face of the autumn-winter collection, which went on sale July 16. It includes jeans and denim shorts, tops, t-shirts and denim jackets. The cost of things varies from 90 to 300 dollars.
In the early summer of Jenner, which late last year named the highest paid model, allowed himself a small vacation and went with friends on Greek island Mykonos. We will remind, recently the network has information that the model broke up with her boyfriend, basketball player, Ben Simmons.