Kendall Jenner went blonde and lost all the charm and appeal
First appearance of Kendall Jenner at London fashion Week is remembered not only for her participation in the largest show of Burberry (Riccardo Tisci presented more than a hundred images!), but the unfortunate change of hair color. Kendall, why?..
At the fashion show of Burberry, which the brand creative Director Riccardo Tisci called “Evolution”, it has been shown 109 images. The biggest event of London fashion Week took place on 16 September. We remember this show not only because of the huge number of things, but due to unexpected beauty-the transformation of one of the models.
23-year-old Kendall Jenner first appeared in a new image for Burberry. A supermodel — white bomber jacket with brown leather inserts, a graphite skirt with fringe and bag. But our attention is not directed at the outfit from the new collection of the brand, and the hair of the models.
Tumbling in my head many questions: how, when, and most importantly — why? Of course, we are always “behind” the changes, but in this case, to evaluate them, frankly, difficult. Kendall Jenner is perhaps one of the most beautiful girls of the modern media space: the perfect shape, impeccable taste, feline eyes and gorgeous dark hair… But not anymore.
Of course, a sense of style or shape did not disappear, but there is a feeling that the blond “simplifies” the face of Kendall, and in some angles even make it anymore. Hope this is temporary insanity, the supermodel will soon come to its senses and will once again be our favorite seductive brunette.