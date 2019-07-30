Kendrick Lamar first became a father
Winner of Grammy and Pulitzer prize daughter
One of the most popular and influential hip-choir performers, the first rapper-winner of the Pulitzer prize — Kendrick Lamar though and used to “bleed” in their texts, in personal life very secretive. Details of his relationship and family status he keeps in a strict secret. However, according to friends of the musician last Friday, Kendrick and his bride, makeup artist Whitney Alford, first became parents, the couple had a little girl.
Kendrick made his first comment on his relationship with Whitney during an interview with Billboard in 2015, noting: “I wouldn’t even call her his girlfriend. This is my best friend; the only person I can talk about their fears.”
