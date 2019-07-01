Kenya vs Senegal live streaming free: preview, prediction
Kenya – Senegal. Forecast (cf. 2.45) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/01/2019)
Kenya and Senegal will decide the fate of trips to the playoffs on July 1, we offer our version of the forecast. Who are your opponents able to surprise?
Kenya
Kenya’s national team almost did not miss in friendly matches, so two goals from Algeria (0: 2) were a little surprise, and they were already missed in the first half of the match. It turned out to recoup twice and come forward against Tanzania (3: 2), also missing both goals in the first half.
Michael Olunga made a double in the previous round.
Senegal
Senegal’s national team has recently become the owner of the main African trophy, and is now fighting to get out of the group. After an easy victory over Tanzania (2: 0), there was an unsuccessful meeting with uncompromising Algeria (0: 1), taking advantage of its few moments.
For two confrontations Senegalese inflicted 37 blows.
Statistics
Senegal missed twice in eight past games.
Senegal has won seven of eight past fights.
Kenya did not score in face-to-face meetings.
Forecast
In our opinion, Kenyans today will have to be incredibly difficult, and the bet on counterattacks will not play, since the opponent is well prepared physically and has time to return to the defense. Senegalese failed the last match, although there was a lot of shots on goal, so the forecast for the odds is the place to be.