Kenya vs Tanzania live streaming free: preview, prediction
Kenya – Tanzania. Forecast (category 2.20) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/27/2019)
Kenya and Tanzania will play on June 27, offer our version of the forecast for this meeting. Teams are unlikely to qualify for exit from the group, to whom should be put?
Kenya
The Kenya team proved to be worthy in qualifying, losing to the leading position only for Ghana, and even that gap was equal to two points. At the African Cup of Nations, Kenyans never hit the Algeria’s goal (0: 2), having missed twice in a short period of time.
In fact, we managed to dry the game in the second half, because the opponent beat only once.
Tanzania
Tanzania’s national team at the expense of its young star Samata, who has a huge number of defenders and giving space to other forwards, was able to pass the qualifying stage, although the struggle with Lesotho and Cape Verde went to the last rounds, but the decisive match ended positively, despite many predictions.
Tanzanians no chance gave way to strong Senegal (0: 2).
Statistics
In five past in-person meetings, less goals were scored.
Kenya has lost two of the last eight games.
Tanzania has scored one goal in three past fights.
Forecast
In our opinion, Kenyans will try to run across their opponent and take on physics, although the skill of the performers is hardly enough for more than a goal. Their opponent has a hammer forward, but the bet on him is not justified, because the opponents play with him tightly, and the partners do not help.