Kenyan Kipchoge became the first person after running a marathon in less than two hours
Eliud Kipchoge
Legendary Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday, October 12, overcame a marathon in less than two hours – for a record 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds. So he broke his own record by 20 seconds, writes the BBC.
The official world record previously set at the marathon distance, belongs Kipchoge and is 2:01.39. He was installed on 16 September 2018 at the Berlin marathon.
However, as official records count the results of races in open competition. Race Kipchoge in Vienna was not and therefore was not to be.
“Race in Berlin [the Berlin marathon in 2018] and the race in Vienna – things absolutely different order. In Berlin – run and beat the world record. Vienna – run and making history. It’s like the first man on the moon. I run to show that there are no barriers for people,” he said before the race, Eliud Kipchoge.
The first attempt of the Kenyan runner’s to overcome a two-hour line at the distance of 42.2 km was more than two years. Then, on may 6, 2017, Kipchoge ran a marathon in the Italian Monza 2:00:25.
Although the goal Kipchoge not enough 26 seconds, he set an unofficial world record, which none of his rivals since that time, not even close.
The race was held in Vienna in the framework of the project Ineos 1:59 Challenge, funded by British businessman, the owner of petrochemical company Ineos Jim Radcliffe.
Marathon in Vienna, as the race in Italy, not included in the program of the IAAF and was organized exclusively for the goal of 42.2 km in 1:59 was achieved.
Kipchoge ran on a specially prepared track – 4.4 times in a circle of 9.6 km.
When choosing the venue for the marathon was considered the location above sea level (Vienna is 165 metres above sea level), the minimum difference in time zones with training camp Kipchoge in Kenya (Vienna – hour difference), also the race organizers were looking for a flat route with no sharp turns and good pavement.
In addition, the weather conditions, according to organizers, was supposed to be perfect: neither hot weather nor cold for such a race do not fit. Perfect weather, according to organizers, is the temperature around 10 degrees Celsius and low humidity. Such weather was observed on Saturday morning in Vienna.
Just like two years ago, Kipchoge fled, accompanied by 41 pacemaker, alternately menewsha each other. All pacemaker – the strongest runners of the world, including the Swiss Julien wanders, Australians Jack Rayner and Brett Robinson, and Norwegian runners – brothers Ingebrigtsen.
Drinks and gels Kipchoge passed accompanied by Bicycle. Therefore, the athlete lost no time, stopping or slowing down on the food items, as is usually the case on the marathons.
According to the rules of the IAAF, accompanied by peismaker and such assistance in the organization of power during the race is unacceptable, that’s why the race in Vienna not included in the program of the IAAF and a new record Kipchoge will also be informal, like a record on the track in Monza. However, this does not diminish the importance of the event, I’m sure Kipchoge.