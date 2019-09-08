Kevin HART broke his spine in a car accident
Injuries that were received by the American actor Kevin HART after the car accident, proved to be quite difficult. Doctors found that his spine broken in three places.
After the operation, and she, according to anonymous sources, proved to be successful, the victim continues to remain in the intensive care unit. The duration of treatment and recovery depends on many factors and may be held for several months. It is known that two damaging HART’s associated with the thoracic spine, third lumbar. A fracture in this location may lead to problems with walking and even stagger the man. Presumably, the situation with Kevin HART not so threatening, as doctors hope for a full rehabilitation of motor functions.
The accident occurred on the car in 1970, which belonged to the artist. It is believed that “the serious age” of Plymouth Barracuda is not the cause of the accident. Behind the wheel was not himself, Kevin HART, and his friend, who was unable to regain control, after which the car fell into a ravine.