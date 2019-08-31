Kevin O’leary was the passenger of one of the crashed boats (PHOTO)

Loading...

The star of “Shark Tank” businessman Kevin O’leary confirmed that was the boat involved in the collision fatalities on lake Joseph on Saturday evening.

Police reported that two boats collided on the lake near the Emerald island near the town of Seguin, about 23:30.

At the scene was pronounced dead 64-year-old resident of Florida. A 48-year resident of Uxbridge with life-threatening injuries had to be taken to hospital, but doctors were not able to help her and reported her death.

Police later identified the victims, which turned out to be Gary Paltas and Suzanne Brito.

Police said that three other passenger boats also suffered as a result of the collision, but after rendering of medical care they were able to get home.

In a statement issued by his press Secretary on Wednesday morning, O’leary confirmed that he was aboard one of the crashed boats.

“Later on Saturday evening I was on the boat, which became a party to the tragic collision with another vessel that was running without navigation lights, and then disappeared from the scene. I am fully willing to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in their investigation,” – said the former candidate for the Federal conservative leadership.

The police confirmed the fact that any of the ships tried to leave the scene, stating that both ships were left to “be in the room, and both sides called 911”.

The police said that the investigation is conducted in the North-Eastern division of the CEA, a support group of North-Eastern region, service forensic identification of PPO and the technical team of collisions on the water PPO.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, the mayor of Uxbridge Dave Barton characterized Brito, which was called simply Suzanne as “active members” of the community. He said her “energy and enthusiasm will be missed by all who knew her”.

A friend of Brito has also published a statement to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, calling it a “kind, sincere and cheerful”.