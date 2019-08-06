Kevin spacey for the first time in two years appeared in public
The actor visited the national Museum of Rome.
Hollywood actor Kevin spacey, which recently was acquitted of charges of assaulting 18-year-old boy, for the first time in two years appeared in public.
As reported in the publication The Daily Beast, the 60-year-old star visited the national Museum of Rome, where next to the sculpture “Fist fighters” started to recite the poem “the boxer” in English.
The work, written by the poet Gabriele from Italy Tinti, we are talking about a fighter who has long used for the sake of entertainment, but in the end left to die.
The performance of the actor first took place before an audience of about 50 visitors to the Museum. Later, when people became much more spacey read the poem again.
It is noted that the author of the poem was inspired by the scandal surrounding the person of the artist.
We will remind, large-scale sex scandal around Kevin spacey began after the star of the TV series Star Trek Anthony RAPP said that when he was 14 years old, drunk actor tried to seduce him. Subsequently about sexual harassment by spacey said a dozen men, but before the trial came only one thing regarding the claims to 18-year-old boy that allegedly took place in 2016.