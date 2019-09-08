Kevin spacey played the guitar and sang with the Spanish musicians
Star of the TV series “house of cards” performed two rousing songs: La Bamba and Twist and Shout.
Unfortunately, because of allegations of harassment Kevin spacey now rarely appears in public. For example, last year he was noticed on the street only once, and then in the mask to avoid being recognized. And although all charges against him were dropped, the actor still never want to take off, he stopped to conduct and Instagram.
But yesterday, fans noticed Kevin in the streets of Sevilla, where presumably he’s resting now. Tourists and local residents did not want to let the actor without joint photos. And, apparently, to fully captivate his fans, Kevin has demonstrated excellent musical skills, performing together with street ensemble a few songs. Among them was a dance hit La Bamba, and the song the Beatles Twist and Shout. An example of that in any situation you need not to despair but to enjoy life.