Key version about the causes of a nuclear explosion in Severodvinsk
The tragedy in the Russian city of Severodvinsk, where a nuclear explosion in the sea killed five nuclear scientists, could be the result of technical problems in a nuclear reactor ballistic missile, the SSC-X-9, or it occurred as a result of activation of the “auto-detonation”. This is triggered externally, would look like “an explosion without fire or with a small amount of visible flame”. About the Russian newspaper Newsаder said the foreign expert in the field of nuclear physics — a native of the USSR, who now works for one of the secret services of the countries-participants of NATO.
He shared the view of several Western colleagues, considering that on the 8th of August under the Severodvinsk tested a prototype of the Thunderbird, a winged rocket with a nuclear engine, which is NATO codenamed SSC-X-9 Skyfall.
According to him, there is a third scenario, blasting rockets, but it may be associated with an “external explosion” unrelated to the rocket itself. Ie in fact we can talk about a kind of sabotage.
If you stick to the basic version about malfunction of the engine, the explosion could occur in the case of “removing web security” — in a normal or abnormal manner. In the latter case, this could happen when moving the product. Also could be destroyed “fuel tube” — if it is cracked, its fragments would be carried by the air flow, however, when blockage of the channel details could be stuck in it and cause overheating and subsequent detonation of the rocket.
To the same outcome, according to the scientist, could lead any other foreign objects that accidentally fall in the “traction channels” of the rocket engine.
Recall, the explosion at Severodvinsk in the world press called a “New Chernobyl”, because immediately after the explosion on the sea polygon of the radiation level in the region has increased by 16 times.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter