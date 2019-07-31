Khacheridi in the verge of transition to the Moscow club, media (updated)
The former defender of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Yevhen Khacheridi is one step away from going to CSKA Moscow, according to sport.ua.
Khacheridi has already agreed on the conditions of the personal contract, the newspaper claims. It remains only to pass a medical examination.
CSKA 32-year-old defender will move to a free agent. Previously, he terminated the contract with PAOK.
For Greek club Khacheridi played since the summer of 2018, but was never able to gain a foothold in the base, having played only 11 matches.
Recall Khacheridi was shown to the fans of “Spartacus” flaps with the flag of Ukraine after the match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League in Moscow.
Update. The General Director of CSKA the novel Babayev has denied that Eugene Hacheridi go into the army club.
“Not even considered this option. Totally baseless rumor”, – quotes Babayev “Sport-Express”.