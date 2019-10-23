Khacheridi moved in Brestskaya Dynamo
The former defender of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Yevhen Khacheridi signed a contract with Belarusian club “Dinamo-Brest”.
On the official website of FC reported that the contract will be effective from 1 January 2020 and will last until the end of 2021.
At the end of July there appeared information that Khacheridi in the verge of transition to the Moscow club. However, CSKA said that such an option was not even considered.
Previously, the 32-year-old defender has terminated the contract with PAOK. For Greek club Khacheridi played since the summer of 2018, but was never able to gain a foothold in the base, having played only 11 matches.