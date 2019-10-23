Khacheridi moved to “Dynamo” (photo)
Former football player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Yevhen Khacheridi, after leaving the Greek PAOK were in search of a new club, decided to continue playing. 32-year-old defender has signed a contract with the leader of the championship of Belarus Brest “Dinamo”, color which protects three Ukrainian Artem Milevskiy, Oleksandr Noyok and Alexei Khoblenko.
According to the official website of FC “Dynamo” (Brest), Khacheridi will join the team from January 1, 2020, and the validity of the contract of the player is calculated till the end of 2021.
Over the years the footballer played for FC Volyn, Dynamo and PAOK. Dynamo Eugene three times became the champion of Ukraine, twice winner of the national Cup and national super Cup. In a t-shirt of PAOK, for which the player has played just three games, he became the champion and winner of the Greek Cup. In the asset Khacheridi 51 games and three goals in the national team of Ukraine.
Recall that the Brest “Dynamo” for five rounds to finish in the championship of Belarus the first place on seven points ahead of BATE and 10 — “Shakhtar” (though, rivals the leader — one game in hand).
Photo Getty Images, FC “Dinamo” (Brest)
