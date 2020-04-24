Khacheridi received a lengthy suspension and a fine
Yevhen Khacheridi
The regular meeting of the Committee of the control and disciplinary and ethical issues of the Association “Belarusian football Federation” (abff), the results of which, in particular, Central defender of “Dinamo-Brest” Yevhen Khacheridi is suspended for 5 matches and fined 50 basic units (1350 Belarusian rubles, or 14 918 UAH), reported on the official website of the Belarusian football Association.
Recall that in the match 5 th round of the championship of the 32-year-old ex-footballer Dynamo Kyiv and the Ukraine national team at the end of the away match against “Vitebsk” (0:1) showed lack of restraint in his own penalty area, striking a leg of the contender.
As a result, the referee of the match Sergei Chistov removed Ukrainian and appointed a penalty in gate of the Brest implemented by the opponent.
After the match Khacheridi in the room under the stands came into conflict with judges.