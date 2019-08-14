Khatskevich dismissed from the post of chief coach of “Dynamo”
Head coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich dismissed from his post, reports the club’s official website.
Together with the Belarusian specialist fired the entire coaching staff of the first team, noted in a communique.
The club thanks Khatskevich and his assistants held for more than two years work and wishes success in further activity, the report said.
On the receiver Khatskevich said nothing.
Kiev “Dynamo” for the first time in the history of the club failed to make it to the playoffs of the Champions League for the third consecutive year, losing in the third qualifying round two matches of Brugge “Bruges” (0:1, 3:3).
We will add that in all three cases, when “Dynamo” was not able to get into the Champions League group, coach of Kiev was Khatskevich.
Further, the “white-blue” will continue to compete immediately in the group round of the Europa League, and during the draw will be in the first seeding pot.