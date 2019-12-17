Khatskevich has agreed a contract with the Russian club, media
Alexander Khatskevich
Ex-coach of “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich has agreed on terms of contract with the Russian “Rotor”, according to sportarena.com with reference to the Metalratings.ru.
According to the publication, the agreement will be calculated until the summer of 2021-th.
With regard to the terms of the agreement, the Belarusian specialist will lead the team in the highest division of the Russian championship for two seasons, who will run the club from Volgograd.
It is noted that Khatskevich called Maxim Shatskikh – ally on the coaching staff working with Dynamo.
“Rotor” appears in the first division, the second highest football League Russia. On winter break, the team went to the first place of the standings.
Khatskevich was fired Dynamo in August this year after the Vice-Champions of Ukraine under his leadership the third time in a row to reach the group stage of the Champions League.