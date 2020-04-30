Khatskevich led his club to the Russian Premier League
Alexander Khatskevich
Clubs of the second power, importance and popularity of the division of professional football of the Russian Football national League (FNL) voted for the early end of the season.
“In a joint communication, which was attended by all first division clubs, we confirmed the previously voiced opinion within a specified period, from 21 June to 2 August, to fully complete the championship first division in the format prescribed by the regulations, it is impossible. This conclusion was adopted unanimously. This position will be communicated to the leadership of the RFU, since the final decision on the completion of the tournament in any case remains for this organization”, – quotes the President of FNL Igor Efremov russian.rt.com.
Only three clubs which claimed to be a direct hit in the Premier League, spoke out against this decision is – “Chertanovo”, “torpedo” and “Neftekhimik”. “Chertanovo” scored the same amount of points and reaching the second “Khimki” and “torpedo” at one point less. “Neftekhimik” were also nominated for the playoffs, but a little behind the play-offs.
Thus, two spots in the Premier League of Russia won the “Rotor”, which was leading the championship and “Khimki”. Final approval is the decision of the Executive Committee of the RFU.
Recall that the club from Volgograd, coached by the former coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich. Belarusian expert led the club from coast of Volga in December last year.