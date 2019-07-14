Khatskevich told why Tsygankov plays for Dynamo
Sunday, July 14 Dynamo Kyiv completed pre-season training camp in Austria (due to rain — on the day before scheduled) and from Innsbruck airport, and flew to Kiev. After two days of exhilarating white-Blues will resume pre-season training at their base in Koncha Zaspa. In particular, on July 21, the team has scheduled friendlies with the first League “Obolon-Brovar” and the novice elite division “Colossus” from Kovalivka.
About when will be able to come back to one of the leaders of “Dynamo” Victor Tsygankov, who missed out because of injury at the training camp in Austria for a minute, in an interview to the official club website explained the head coach “white-blue” Alexander Khatskevich.
“Of course, as for the Victor, and for us, on this collection it was not enough. Because some foundations are still laid. But knowing Victor, I will say that it is enough and 10–12 days to prepare for the season. Because there are different types of players. I hope he was 17 July when the team will start the second part of the training, will quietly work in the General group, and the functional work that needs to be done, he will fulfill. He will have such a moment that even after the game he will gain its best condition”, — said Alexander Khatskevich.
Recall that the official season of “Dynamo” will start on July 28 in the match in Odesa in the Ukrainian super Cup against Shakhtar. And on July 22 the Vice-Champions of the country following the draw in Nyon will learn their opponent in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. Potential opponents Dynamo three Turkish “Istanbul Basaksehir”, the Belgian “Bruges” and the Austrian CARESSES (first matches will take place on 6 or 7 August, and the return on 13 Aug).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
