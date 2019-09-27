Khloe Kardashian turned into the star of Playboy
35-year-old Khloe Kardashian surprised fans with new fotossesiya.
Sister Kim Kardashian has turned into the star of Playboy.
Chloe repeated the image of model Anna Nicole Smith in which she appeared in one of the Guess advertising campaigns shot in the 90-ies.
The reality star became a platinum blonde: stylists put her curls with gentle waves. Chloe posed in the top of the denim with a deep neckline that emphasized her ample bosom.
Simple jewelry completed her outfit.
Languid look directly at the camera made this photoes very seductive and sexy.