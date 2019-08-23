Khloe Kardashian was criticized for dismissive treatment of daughter
The youngest of the famous sisters Kardashian Chloe a little over a year ago I became the mother of the baby TRU Thompson. Unlike many children Kim and Kourtney, she first experienced the joy of motherhood and enjoy it to the fullest everywhere she takes with her daughter and pulls her with it.
It is not surprising that this approach to parenthood found their haters. Under one of the last photos of the subscriber asked her: “are You aware that your child is not a fashion accessory?”. What Chloe burst into a huge tirade:
Would you like to make parents do not create children together with shared memories and traditions? Would you like to have someone else look after my baby? I’m her mother, and we will enjoy life every day! True and I create magical memories together!
We will add that currently, Chloe, and True rest in the Bahamas, the company was Kim and her youngest daughter in Chicago.
Judging by the fact that the horizon was not noticed by any men, heart Chloe is still free. 35-year-old star of the reality show have not yet found the strength to find new love in February, she broke up with basketball player Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughters, the cause of the break is the numerous infidelity loving athlete.