Kia allowed in the interior of the new Seltos
Kia is actively working on another compact crossover. It is known that the new product called Seltos will become a global model of the brand.
So far, the manufacturer has released pictures of the salon and shared some details. So, the interior will be used quality materials. The equipment will include a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system, enclosed in a separate unit, and multifunction steering wheel. Also in the list of options are “smart” lighting system, eight-inch head-up display and Bose sound system.
In more advanced versions of the SUV will be equipped with a rear view camera, front and rear Parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a function of the circular review, wireless charging station for smartphones and a choice of driving modes Drive Mode Select.
In the power Celtos range will include a petrol 1.6-liter turbo engine, 177 HP and 149-HP two-liter aspirated. Of diesels, buyers will offer a 1.6-liter engine with recoil 136 forces. In a pair of units will serve a six-speed “automatic”, semidiapazonnym “robot” with two clutches and CVT.