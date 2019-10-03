Kia announces the emergence of new electric vehicles
Kia Ceed new generation and its high-performance version of Xceed can become electric vehicles, according to AutoNews citing a statement by the COO of Kia in Europe Emilio Erery.
Kia has already released several electric vehicles, including e-Soul e-Niro, but the South Korean company seems this is not enough. It plans to expand its range of cars with electric propulsion. Electric vehicles may become the new Ceed and its high-performance version of Xceed.
“In November we will start serial production of XCeed and wagon Ceed with a rechargeable hybrid powertrain. In sale they will appear in January 2020. Also in November we will start to produce hatchback Ceed with a “mild” hybrid powertrain. Ultimately, every variant of Kia Optima will be electrified. We are also considering to release a fully electric version,” said Hererra.
Emilio Hererra also said that the concept Kia Imagine presented this year at the Geneva motor show, will go into production. Electric car based on it will be available in 2021. This is the car that, according to Kia, you can’t 100% be attributed to any of the existing classes. Most likely, we are talking about a coupe-crossover with futuristic body design and the same interior.