Kia built extreme Stinger
Focused on the track Stinger was designed to showcase the full potential of the Korean sedan.
British Kia in conjunction with the technical center of the brand from Rüsselsheim was established in a single copy of the special track Stinger GT420. Unlike the Stinger GT-S, it is lighter by 150 kg by installing a lightweight battery and remove the inner trim panel of the cabin, the audio system, the rear row of seats and panoramic roof. The model is equipped with a safety cage and a pair of Sparco bucket seats.
Regarding the dynamics of the Stinger GT420, the brand information is not disclosed, but a track car by far should surpass your “brother”, to which the acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.
For the performance of the upgraded liftback meets the 3.3 L Twin Turbo V6 with a new control unit, HKS spark M45il, filter zero resistance K&N and bezkatalizatornye exhaust system Milltek Sport. As a result of improvements, the engine power was increased to 428 HP and 560 Nm of torque (58 HP and 50 Nm). 8-speed automatic transmission has also been reprogrammed for faster response in the modes Sport and Sport+ and received the enlarged oil cooler.
Kia Stinger GT420 acquired passive recalibrated Mando struts with Eibach springs Pro instead of adaptive shock absorbers. In addition, up to 2.5 degrees increased negative camber of the front pair of wheels, the rear was installed the crossmember for rigidity, anti-roll bars become thicker and the front brakes are more powerful. 19-inch wheels OZ Racing Leggera shod in tires Pirelli Trofeo-R.