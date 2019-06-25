Kia can release the seven-seat Kia Sportage
According to some reports, the famous Korean car brand Kia is preparing to release a new crossover for the Indian car market. One source claims that this is the new modification of the model Kia Sportage, and the other that is sure to be a three-row vehicle.
This information sounds quite natural. Because Kia has long been practicing individual proposals for individual markets.
Chinese motorists a modification Kia KX5, the design of which is essentially different from the global version. At the same time, the technical equipment is identical.
Power of the Kia KX5 is equipped with two-liter “aspirated” at 165 HP Also in the engine range there is a 1.6-liter turbo with 177 HP In the role of the transmission to the first unit offers a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The second motor is paired with a seven-speed robotized gearbox. Customers available front-wheel and all-wheel drive version.