Kia Carnival minivan will appear in 2020
The second new Kia after the crossover Seltos will be updated minivan Carnival.
It is known that in sale the novelty will appear in the beginning of 2020 in India, while the official debut of the model will take place at the Auto Expo 2020.
Korean minivan is essentially a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta.
However, the product is longer than the Innova Crysta, 380 mm, 155 mm wider and is so large inside that it can be configured as a seven-seater, eight -, and even 11-seater MPV.
Even the external dimensions are impressive — the length is 5 115 mm, 985 mm width 1 and height 1 740 mm While the wheelbase is also longer than 3 metres and is 3 060 mm, which, as mentioned, does the Korean model is longer than the Innova Crysta.
The focus will be on the second row seats. The car gets a retractable footrests and armrests in the seats, and multimedia package with two 10.1-inch screens.
With the number of options will also include two roof hatches, adjustable driver’s seat with electric adjustment and memory function, three-zone climate control and plenty of security complexes.
In motion Kia Carnival will be powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel turbo engine, which will transmit power to the front wheels. The engine develops 202 HP and a torque of 441 Nm.
As for transmission, it will offer both mechanical and automatic transmission with 6 speeds.