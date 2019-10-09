Kia for 6 years will represent 16 electrified models
Not all of the 16 electrified models will be completely new, as some will receive only updates and an enhanced engine range.
The South Korean automaker has long been present in the segment of electric cars and increasing its efforts in the development of this direction. This is despite the fact that recently the company experienced a sales decline across Europe. It is reported that Kia’s plans include the launch next year, 5 vehicles, 5 hybrids, 5 hybrids with plug-in and the same model on hydrogen fuel cells.
At the end of last month, chief operating officer of Kia Europe, Emilio Herrera said in an interview that the production of two new electric models, hybrids, XCeed and CEE’d will begin in November at the factory in the Slovak city of Zilina. In addition, Kia will launch a soft-hybrid version of the hatchback Ceed in November.
In the world of SUVs, Kia will start selling the new Sorrento hybrid and PlugIn-Hybrid versions with 2020 before submitting ready for serial production concept Imagine by Kia that run solely on electricity.