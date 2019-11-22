Kia has introduced a special Seltos X-Line
At the Los Angeles premiere of two concept versions of the new crossover Kia Seltos — X-Trail Attack Line and X-Line Urban Concept.
Their release is not provided, but some ideas and solutions may eventually appear on production crossovers of the brand. Recall that sales of Kia Seltos will begin in the first quarter of 2020.
Trail Attack Concept is painted in a special “desert” color and is equipped with two “chandeliers” with four powerful lights, each located on the roof and front bumper. Between the headlights mounted winch and roof — racks.
The concept also features all-wheel drive system with locking center differential. Modified suspension and crossover ground clearance is increased by 5 cm, and reaches 23.5 cm
Under the hood is a 1.6-liter turbo with 175 HP and 265 Nm, which is mated to a 7-speed robot with two clutches.
Seltos X-Line Urban Concept was created for driving on the broken asphalt and dirt roads. He also has special “urban” painting of the body and a glossy black roof with fixed on her trunk. Clearance of this version was also enlarged by 5 cm wheel-drive System has no lock, but is able to redistribute torque at the wheels, depending on driving conditions.
This concept has received a slightly modified bonnet with additional air intake, although the engine of this version is the same 175-horsepower. The additional lights Urban Concept has only four.
Kia Seltos is already sold in India from August 22, 2019 and is enjoying unprecedented demand. You can buy it starting from September, and South Korea.