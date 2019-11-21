KIA has introduced a sports version of the Kia Stinger for US
Kia GT Stinger-Line — only version is available with four-cylinder engine.
It seems that Kia will make some significant changes to lineup for Stinger model 2020, preparing a complete set of 2.0 L and Premium, and GT-Line is the only representative of the family with four cylinder engine. Stinger GT-Line has long been available in other parts of the world, but now Kia is preparing to introduce the sports version of the car for US.
As the picture show global version, GT-Line borrows some stylistic accents Ving-Stinger GT in spirit sold in Europe Ceed GT-Line. Kia sells a variety of models GT-Line around the world, ranging from tiny city car Picanto and ending mid-size Sorento SUV.
American Kia will set the starting price at 34 085 dollars (2.18 million rubles) for a Stinger GT-Line, which is only 100 dollars more than the cost of the basic model. Pretty good price considering quality sports model, including 18-inch wheels, black chrome trim, bumpers and grille in the style of GT, and door handles in body color. Some changes will occur inside, where You’ll find a black fairing, logo GT-Line on the front headrests and a sport steering wheel covered with skin.
Stinger GT 2020 model year with a more powerful six-cylinder engine will cost 40 495 dollars, which is 6410 dollars more expensive than a new GT-Line. Regardless of the choice of the power plant, whether it’s the base engine or the V6 twin-turbo, all-wheel drive will cost extra at $ 2200. The power remains unchanged: 255 HP for the four cylinder engine, 365 HP V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission is the only way to shift.