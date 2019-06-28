Kia has officially unveiled the new XCeed
For several months, the Korean automaker has intrigued fans with a new model. First there was videotizer, then reported the name of the upcoming new products – XCeed. Finally novelty appeared in full form.
Assembled on the base 5-door hatchback, the new car boasts exterior design – now it is a crossover. Due to the increased dimensions (4,39 m long, 1.82 m wide, 1.49 m tall) space in the cabin and trunk are more spacious (426 l instead of 395).
Because the framework is completely taken with the XCeed model, the wheelbase remains the same. But from the body components of the same – only the front doors. Among other features of the exterior plastic body kit, silver inserts in the bumper and the frame of the Windows and roof rails. In addition, the new Kia XCeed completely new led optics. So the designers decided to emphasize the special status of the car.
Like other models in this series, the salon is decorated with contrasting inserts and stitching. But that XCeed was the first in the line model with a virtual instrument panel. The screen diagonal of 12.3 inches has several display modes, including dial scales. However, this is nothing more than an option – from simple versions will remain analog instruments.
As for motors, there are no surprises. At the discretion of the client, a gasoline turbo engine and 1.0-T-GDi (120 HP), 1.4-litre T-GDi, 4 cylinders (204 HP) and a turbocharged diesel unit of the Smartstream family of 1.6 liters and capacity of 115 or 136 HP All engines are combined with six-speed manual transmission. Also for all versions, you can order the seven-speed automatic transmission except the base three-cylinder configuration. In 2020, the collection will add soft and full hybrids.
Like other models, Kia XCeed will begin to gather at the plant in Zilina, Slovakia. In Europe sales will start in the third quarter of 2019.