KIA has prepared a special version of the Stinger and Carbon Sorento Black
KIA Motors Australia complements the model range with two special versions of popular models.
Both of the car, ultimately the newest Stinger Carbon Edition and the Sorento crossover Black Edition feature a stylish appearance and additional equipment, which should please the potential customers who value exclusivity.
Performance Kia Stinger Carbon meets the 3.3-liter Biturbo engine with a capacity of 365 HP from the Outside the product has a unique carbon fiber elements such as the grille, vents in the hood and fenders, body side mirrors and lower part of the rear bumper. Buyers can choose individual shade of the body of the five available.
In the cabin near the gear selector appears Carbon Edition, and a new sports steering wheel got Alcantara. All these settings can be found in the North American version of Stinger GTS, but unlike this model, the Australian Carbon Stinger has a new dynamic all-wheel drive system. The special edition is available at a price of 67 679 Australian dollars.
Unfortunately, Kia Australia has not yet released official photos of the Sorento Black Edition, but says that its different exterior glossy black details, along with a set of fancy 19-inch wheels, grille and roof rack, which complements the dark chrome finish door and black hull exterior mirrors. The equipment of the crossover also includes a panoramic sunroof and led fog lights “Ice Cube”. Auto body Sorento Black Edition is available in four original shades. The model was estimated in 48 990 Australian dollars.