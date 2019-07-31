KIA is expanding its presence in the budget segment
The Korean sedan KIA Pegas was conceived as a cheap alternative to the model Rio.
Premiere of the car took place two years ago in China, but especially in demand budget “cityradio” was not used.
The management of the company decided to replicate sedan under other names in foreign markets.
Thus, the model KIA Pegas came to Egypt, and then successfully mastered the localization in the Philippine market called Soluto. Recently it became known that the “public sector” will soon appear in Ecuador. The name of the car will change to the Xcite.
Under the hood version for the Ecuadorian market uncontested hides a 1.4-liter petrol motor atmospheric type, which develops power of up to 95 horsepower.
The engine works in combination with a 5-speed manual transmission. First cars will be shipped straight from China, but by the end of this year it is planned to localize production.
In a short time a budget model will be supplied to Colombia and Vietnam. Apparently, KIA is seriously aimed at increasing global sales in the budget segment.