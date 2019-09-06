Kia is testing a new generation of minivan Carnival
In edition was the publication of spy shots depicting a mysterious test mule of the Korean brand.
Photos of the prototype test was done in South Korea, one of the car parks. According to our source before we could be Kia Carnival minivan next generation, which is the code name for KA4.
Looking at pictures, we can note the dense camouflage of the test cars, which, however, do not hide the enormous size of the car. Apparently, the novelty will receive a completely new design with a more square style.
It is expected that gamma motor replenished with new 2.5-liter unit Theta III, and it is likely that in future we can expect the hybrid powerplant.