KIA new Sorento is testing on the Nurburgring
The Korean company continues to test a new SUV.
Photospin captured on the eve of the new Kia Sorento on the legendary race track Nurburgring. It should be noted that models of the brand are regularly tested on this track, as the brand’s share in Europe is large. It is expected that the new Sorento will be focused on the market of the Old continent where such models have a high demand.
By the way, earlier prototype of the crossover have already been spotted by journalists, but now the car was filmed on video. Experts note that the new product is tested in a serial body which is hidden under dense camouflage wrap. On the track, the company is experiencing technical and dynamic capabilities of the device.
The fourth generation of the crossover should appear on the market in 2020 or 2021. In General, the novelty looks more elegant. It is expected that the new Sorento can obtain the third row of seats and a digital instrument panel and a large screen multimedia system. Technical data model have not been disclosed.