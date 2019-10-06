Kia Optima can get all-wheel drive
With the change of generations of the sedan thoroughly peritracheal the line of power units.
Despite the enthusiasm for the Kia brand with different-sized crossovers, the premiere of the new generation of Optima family one way or another not far off. Thus, the closer to the opening, the more there is (unconfirmed) information about what engines the next Optima will come into this world.
For example, according to the newspaper the Korean Car Blog, once again has confirmed that the sedan will be deprived of a seven-speed robot. Instead of the “Optima” will provide an eight boxes – a classic gun and a preselection depending on the engine.
Motors are assumed to be two: the 1.6-liter and a volume of 2.5 l of a family of Theta 3, and in several versions of boost. In the max senior motor can develop up to 260 HP – he will get a new robot with “wet” clutches. As for all-wheel drive system, then work on it is underway, although not yet made a final decision on the application of this system on the sedan.
According to the publication, the debut of a new generation of the Optima, the company is forced slightly to push now as the estimated time of the premiere is the first quarter of next year. It is connected ostensibly with some unexpected technical challenges that engineers have faced during the setup of the transmissions.